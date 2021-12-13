Police: Two men caught on camera taking lottery tickets from Suffolk Raceway

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are currently looking for two men accused of stealing a box of lottery tickets from a Raceway gas station over the weekend.

According to Suffolk Police, they got the call for the breaking and entering incident just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Raceway located in the 1200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

When they got to the scene, officers found that the front door of the business had been damaged. Police say two men were caught on camera taking a box of lottery tickets.

The suspects fled the scene in a red Sedan with a white hood and black bumper.



The alleged suspects are described as two Black men, one wearing a black Adidas tracksuit with a white stripe down the side, white shoes, white gloves and a mask and the other was wearing a black outfit with a black hoodie with grey on the inside of the hood and a black mask.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Suffolk Raceway incident, Dec. 13, 2021 (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

