Police: Two dead bodies found at Suffolk apartment complex; no foul play suspected

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk are responding to reports of undetermined deaths at an apartment complex in the city.

Police say that two bodies, an adult male and an adult female, were found at the Chuckatuck Square Apartments. The complex is located in the 5700 block of Godwin Boulevard.

Dispatch received a call regarding the incident at 11:04 a.m.

No foul play is suspected.

WAVY News 10 is working to learn more.