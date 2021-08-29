Police: Three vehicles shot overnight in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting incident that happened early Sunday morning at the BelleHarbour Apartments.

Police say they were called to the 3000 block of BelleHarbour Circle around 3:47 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they determined that two unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire by two unidentified males.

No injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Those with information regarding this incident should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.