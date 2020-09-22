Police: Target employee charged with embezzlement of Suffolk distribution center

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police arrested a North Carolina man on Monday after he allegedly embezzled several items from a local Target distribution center.
According to a police spokeswoman, 23-year-old Roderick Lorenzo Riddick of Rich Square, North Carolina, was found to be embezzling from the center, where they say he was employed.
After their initial investigation, police charged Riddick with one count of embezzlement.
What he allegedly took, or how much, is unclear.
Stay with WAVY.com for more updates in this story.
Latest Posts:
- Poll: Did Tillis or Cunningham win Tuesday night’s North Carolina Senate debate?
- Immigration agency bans in-person interpreters at asylum interviews due to coronavirus fears
- Pelosi announces bipartisan deal to avoid shutdown
- Giraffe watch 2020? Zoo home to April the Giraffe anticipates another birth
- 4 charged in death of man found burning in Iowa ditch