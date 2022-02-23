Police: Suspect took off with ‘several hundreds of dollars’ worth of cigarettes from Suffolk convenience store in less than 2 minutes

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a robbery at a D & P Quick Stop in Suffolk overnight.

According to Suffolk Police, officers responded to the alarm call from the convenience store around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Godwin Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed that the front glass door of the store was broken.

A review of the security camera showed a Black male, heavy build, wearing a red Washington Capitals hoodie, white face mask, black gloves on his left hand, and a gray glove on his right hand with black pants.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect approached the store on foot then broke the glass by throwing a brick through the front door.

The suspect was inside the store for less than 2 minutes before fleeing with “several hundreds” of dollars worth of cigarettes on hand.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

