Police: Suspect interacted with T-Mobile clerk before taking phones during armed robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating after a T-Mobile location was robbed in Suffolk Monday evening.

According to Suffolk Police, the call for the armed robbery came in around 6:25 p.m. Monday at the T-Mobile in the 7300 block of Harbour Towne Parkway.

According to police, the suspect entered the store with two other people and interacted with the clerk.

The clerk then brought out two phones to be viewed prior to purchase. Police say that’s when the suspect pulled out a firearm and took the phones from the clerk.

The suspect and the two other people fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door vehicle. 10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including suspect description.

There were no reported injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.