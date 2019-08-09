Police: Suspect armed with knife robs McDonald’s in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A suspect who was armed with a knife robbed a Suffolk-area McDonald’s early Friday morning, officials say.

City officials said in a news release the robbery was reported at the fast food restaurant in the 6200 block of College Drive just after 4:30 a.m.

Officials said a preliminary investigation found the suspect, who was descirbed as a male in all black clothing, used the knife force his way inside as the business was opening.

He then fled after getting cash. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.