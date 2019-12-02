Police: Suffolk woman used $400 in counterfeit money to buy gift cards

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are asking the public’s help in finding a woman who allegedly used counterfeit money to pay for prepaid gift cards.

According to police, 24-year-old Suffolk resident Natesha Lashay Cheeks went into two business and used counterfeit money worth $400 to purchase Visa gift cards.

The first incident happened on November 13 at the Rite Aid in the 1500 block of Holland Road, and the second incident happened on November 25 at the Family Dollar in the 800 block of East Washington Street.

Cheeks is reportedly 5-foot-2 tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.