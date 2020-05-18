Police: Suffolk woman accused of kidnapping child arrested on multiple charges

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman in Suffolk was arrested following an abduction and kidnapping incident.

Authorities were first notified on May 15 around 10 a.m. after a woman called to report that a child had just been abducted.

The caller stated that it was the child’s father who told her about the incident and that the woman accused of taking the child was someone he knew.

According to a release, officers were soon able to locate the woman in question walking near the 100 block of South 4th Street. She was reportedly intoxicated. During the course of the interaction, police say the woman became belligerent with the officers and also physically assaulted one of them.

The child was not injured during the incident.

The woman identified as 27-year-old Shelia Shakera Scott was arrested and charged with abduction and kidnapping, assault and battery of a police officer, and public intoxication.

Scott is currently being held at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail. Officials say the incident remains under investigation and additional charges may be filed.

