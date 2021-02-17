Police: Suffolk man used fake check to buy puppies in Pennsylvania

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Virginia man faces charges in Centre County, Pennsylvania, after state police say he tried to use a bogus check to buy two French Bulldog puppies for $6,000.

Michael Acker, 23, of Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police Tuesday night in Miles Township, Centre County, when he showed up to buy the puppies with a fraudulent check, according to the charges.

The seller of the puppies contacted state police on Monday after someone claiming to be Mark Sampson from Florida contacted them a few days before about buying two French Bulldog puppies for $6,000. The seller knew of other French Bulldog puppies that were bought in the Amish community by someone using bogus checks and the phone number was the same as in those cases.

The check Acker had with him to buy the puppies on Tuesday were the same as used in previous scams and a search of his vehicle turned up four blank checks that were identical to the bogus one he tried to use Tuesday night.

LATEST IN LOCAL NEWS

State police investigators said Acker is a suspect in multiple French Bulldog puppy thefts along the East Coast.

Acker remains in jail in Centre County to await a preliminary hearing on felony theft by false deception charges on March 10. His bail is $100,000 cash.