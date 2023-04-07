SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One man is dead after being shot inside a residence Friday evening in the 300 block of Beech Street in Suffolk, police said.

Suffolk Police said the call came into the Suffolk 911 Center around 7:32 p.m., and when officers arrived, a man was found with a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as David Joshua Gomes, 27, of Suffolk.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time, and they are classifying the death as a homicide. They are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.