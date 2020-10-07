Police: Suffolk man arrested, accused of killing puppy during domestic incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man faces multiple charges after police say he killed a puppy during a domestic incident in July.

Malcom Justice Jones, 23, was arrested Tuesday on being indicted on charges that include maim, kill, poison animal or fowl, torture dog or cat causing death, animal cruelty, induce others to perjure and 10 counts of violating a protective order.

Suffolk police say all the charges are in relation to the incident, which happened in the early morning hours of July 25 in the 6800 block of Crittenden Road.

Police say the 2-month-old puppy was buried in the yard after its death, and a necropsy later confirmed it was killed.

No other details in the case were available in a press release Wednesday.

