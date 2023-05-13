SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A GameStop on North Main Street in Suffolk was robbed at gunpoint Friday night, Suffolk Police said.

Police said the robbery took place at 9:04 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Main Street, with two suspects entering the store and each showing a handgun while approaching a store employee and a customer.

One suspect was described by police as a tall, skinny man wearing a mask, black sweatshirt and black pants, with the other suspect a shorter man wearing a mask, black sweatshirt and black pants.

(Photo – Suffolk Police) (Photo – Suffolk Police)

Police said the suspects took the employee and a customer to the rear of the store and then took several game consoles from the store.

There were no reported injuries, and there is no vehicle description available, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information can contact Suffolk Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.