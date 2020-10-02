Police: Suffolk couple abducted, robbed Thursday night

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk couple was abducted and robbed by a man after they returned home from dinner Thursday night, police say.

The couple told police the man approached them around 7 p.m. in their driveway in the 4400 block of Kendal Way in the Chatham Woods neighborhood. They were held at gunpoint and forced to drive to an ATM to withdraw money, and to other locations in Portsmouth.

Police say the suspect exited the vehicle about 35 minutes later, and the couple wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5 feet 5 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing baggy clothing, a baseball cap and a dark mask covering the lower half of his face. Police also say he drove a vehicle stolen during a Portsmouth home invasion to the couple’s home in Suffolk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

