Police stop Suffolk Public Schools surplus sale due to traffic issues

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – With so many Hampton Roads schools starting virtually, including Suffolk Public Schools (SPS), the school system decided to help families out by selling their surplus desks and chairs for only a dollar.

SPS announced earlier this week that they would be selling their used student desks and chairs Thursday and Friday, for only $1 for the set. There was a limit of 25 desk/chair combinations per person and the event was limited to school community members.

Word spread quickly!

Thursday’s event at the Driver Elementary campus started at 8 a.m. and less than an hour later, the school system announced they were ending it due to incredible demand and traffic issues. It was supposed to go until 3 p.m.

A Suffolk Police Department spokesperson confirmed to WAVY News 10 that officers were called to get traffic under control.

In a Thursday afternoon Facebook post, SPS said it handed out 921 desks and chairs.

Friday’s sale is canceled, but SPS said, “The overwhelming demand lets us know that our surplus sale was something for us to repeat in the future. We may be able to have another surplus sale later this fall, so please stay tuned.”

