SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say they are looking for three suspects accused of assaulting a man Monday evening.

According to police, officers were called to the 600 block of East Washington Street around 7:50 p.m. Monday regarding an aggravated assault outside a Happy Shopper store.

When they got to the scene, the victim told the officers that he got into an argument with the three unknown suspects and one of them attacked him.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the victim was struck by a metal pole as he and another person were walking into a parking lot.

The victim was treated by medical personnel at the scene before being sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The individuals accused in the attack were later captured on surveillance camera images below.

Suffolk Assault (Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

