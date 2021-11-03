Police seeking man connected to September shooting that injured another man in Suffolk

Suffolk

Tyrese Rahzel Harris (Photo Courtesy – Suffolk Police)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now looking for a man accused in a shooting that injured another man in Suffolk early September.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 7:20 p.m. on September 2 in the 400 block of Jackson Street.

As officers were on the way, another call came in reporting a man had been found with a gunshot wound.

The victim received emergency treatment at the scene and was then taken by Suffolk Fire & Rescue to a local hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

After further investigation, police have identified 22-year-old Tyrese Rahzel Harris in connection with the shooting.

Harris is accused of several charges including discharging a firearm in a public place resulting bodily injury, malicious wounding by mob, assault in commission of a felony, robbery, and aggravated malicious wounding.

Harris is described as 5’8” and approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

