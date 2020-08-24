Police: 2 arrested, others sought after grand larceny in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police say they arrested two people are seeking the public’s help in identifying others involved in a grand larceny incident.

Police say the incident happened at the Ding Wing store in the 600 block of East Washington Street on July 28. Police say money was reportedly stolen from a machine inside the business.

Malcolm Natthaniel Riddick, 28, was charged with steal or tamper with coin operated equipment (misdemeanor), grand larceny and conspiracy to commit a felony. Gerard Anthony Gomes, 30, was charged with two counts of steal of tamper with coin operated equipment and two counts of grand larceny. Both men are from Suffolk.

Malcolm Natthaniel Riddick

Gerard Anthony Gomes

Police are also looking for the two people pictured below.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

