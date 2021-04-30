Police seek suspect in armed robbery at BB&T bank in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon in Suffolk.

The call came in reporting the incident at 3:40 p.m. at the BB&T located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Police said the initial investigation indicates a male entered the bank, showed a gun and demanded money. He initially left on foot after getting cash, then got into a passenger vehicle that was traveling eastbound on North Main Street.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Police describe the person as a Black male about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He had short braids in his hair and was wearing all black clothes, including a faded black short-sleeve T-shirt, black pants and slide flip-flops.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.