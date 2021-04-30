Police seek suspect in armed robbery at BB&T bank in Suffolk

Suffolk
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating an armed bank robbery that happened Friday afternoon in Suffolk.

The call came in reporting the incident at 3:40 p.m. at the BB&T located in the 1500 block of North Main Street.

Police said the initial investigation indicates a male entered the bank, showed a gun and demanded money. He initially left on foot after getting cash, then got into a passenger vehicle that was traveling eastbound on North Main Street.

There were no injuries in the incident.

Police describe the person as a Black male about 6 feet tall and 180 pounds. He had short braids in his hair and was wearing all black clothes, including a faded black short-sleeve T-shirt, black pants and slide flip-flops.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10