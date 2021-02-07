Police searching ‘person of interest’ in connection with recent homicide in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a “person of interest” in connection with a homicide that happened overnight Saturday.

Suffolk Police say Keishon Robinson, 25, of Suffolk, is a person of interest related to the homicide which occurred on February 6, in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just after midnight. When they got to the scene, they found the victim, 25-year-old Diamonta Christopher Price, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later passed away from his injuries.

According to police, Robinson is also wanted on multiple felony charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle in connection with two separate shootings last year.

The first shooting took place in the 1100 block of East Washington Street around 1:30 p.m. on July 24, 2020.

The second shooting occurred in the 300 block of East Washington Street around midnight on August 28, 2020.

Multiple vehicles were hit by gunfire in both incidents but no one was injured.

Police say the homicide from February 6, 2021 is unrelated to the two shooting incidents from 2020.

Anyone who may have seen Robinson or knows his whereabouts is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line immediately as he is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.