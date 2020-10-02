Police searching for missing 36-year-old Suffolk man

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man Friday.

Antonio Ray Boone, 36, of Suffolk, was last seen by his family in the March to April 2020 timeframe.

Police say he normally frequents the areas in Suffolk of Lake Kennedy, North Main Street, and Capitol Street, but now is homeless.

There is no indication at this time that he is in any danger, however, no contact has been made with his family, which police say is not normal for him.

Boone is described at 6 feet tall and weighs about 350 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has seen or had contact with Boone, contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

Latest News