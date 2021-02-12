Police searching for missing 27-year-old endangered man out of Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a missing 27-year-old endangered man out of Suffolk Friday night.

Marcos Alejandro Oviedo was last seen on February 11, at 6 a.m. He is described as a Hispanic male who is about 5 foot 6 inches and weighs about 180 pounds.

Officials say Oviedo may be suffering from a medical condition.

Oviedo has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark navy blue sweatshirt, dark gray sweatpants, and light-colored shorts.

Oviedo may be driving a 2015 Dodge Durango, silver in color, with California plates 8KYT589.

Police also said if he is found, please don’t approach him but contact Emergency Communications at the Suffolk Police Department, at 923-2350, option 8.