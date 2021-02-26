Police searching for man facing murder, multiple firearms charges in connection with homicide in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are searching for a 25-year-old who is facing first-degree murder and multiple firearms charges in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month.

Police say Keishon Aljamonte Robinson, age 25, of Suffolk, is wanted on outstanding charges related to the Feb. 6 homicide of 25-year-old Diamonta Christopher Price.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots just after midnight in the 600 block of East Washington Street. When they got to the scene, they found Price suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later passed away.

Following a direct indictment, police say Robinson has been charged with:

First-degree murder

Violent felon possess/transport firearm

Reckless handling of a firearm

Discharge firearm in a public place

Shooting/stabbing in the commission of a felony

Use or display a firearm in the commission of a felony

Occupied building: malicious shooting.

According to police, Robinson is also wanted on multiple felony charges including possession of a firearm by a felon, attempted aggravated assault, and discharging a firearm at an occupied vehicle in connection with two separate shootings last year.

The first shooting took place in the 1100 block of East Washington Street in Suffolk around 1:30 p.m. on July 24, 2020.

The second shooting occurred in the 300 block of East Washington Street in Suffolk around midnight on August 28, 2020.

If seen, do not approach, and immediately contact Suffolk Police, call 911, or call Suffolk Crime Line, as Robinson is believed to be armed and dangerous.