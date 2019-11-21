Woman seriously injured in Suffolk shooting

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk officials say a woman sustained serious injuries in a shooting on County Street Wednesday night.

Suffolk Police were on the scene of two shooting incidents Wednesday night around 11:20 p.m., officials wrote in a news release.

Officials said Emergency Communications received multiple calls about shootings at residences in the 600 block of County Street and the 300 block of Hunter Street in Suffolk. They are about a block and a half away from each other.

The calls came in at 9:47 p.m.

Preliminary investigation showed an adult female was struck by gunfire while she was inside her residence on County Street. She sustained serious injuries, officials said.

Gunfire struck the residence in the 300 block of Hunter Street, but there were no reported injuries.

Officials described the woman as “elderly,” although no additional information was released regarding her age.

A photo from a WAVY viewer shows at least two police cars parked on the street, as well as yellow emergency tape.

Officials said there was no additional information at the time of the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com.

Stay with WAVY.com for more updates.