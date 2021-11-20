Police respond to multi-vehicle crash on Harbor View Blvd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Suffolk.

According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Harbor View Boulevard, near College Drive.

Suffolk Fire officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was entrapped in a vehicle.

More than 10 crews were on the scene.

