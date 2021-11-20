Police respond to multi-vehicle crash on Harbor View Blvd. in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WAVY photo/Chris Omahen

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that happened Sunday afternoon in Suffolk.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

According to dispatch, the crash occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 7000 block of Harbor View Boulevard, near College Drive.

Suffolk Fire officials said two vehicles were involved in the crash. One person was entrapped in a vehicle.

More than 10 crews were on the scene.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10