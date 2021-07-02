Police respond to commercial armed robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a commercial armed robbery that occurred Friday night.

According to authorities, the robbery occurred just before 7 p.m. at the Corner Mart store location in the 800 block of West Constance Road.

Police say that a male subject entered the store with a gun and robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money before fleeing the scene.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about this shooting to contact the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.