Police: Portsmouth woman swung knife at 2 women in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk police arrested a Portsmouth woman after they say she hurt two other women with a knife on Sunday afternoon.

Emoni Shadai Grace Murphy, 22, is charged withy felonious assault and attempt to commit non capital offense.

Police say the incident happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Blythewood Lane. Two women at the scene said they were involved in a verbal altercation with Murphy when she pulled out a knife and started swinging it at them.

The two victims had non life-threatening injuries, police say. One was taken to the hospital.

Officers found Murphy in the 1000 block of Lake Kennedy Drive after they said she left the scene in her vehicle. She was also taken to the hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.