Police: One person found dead at Suffolk motel

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Suffolk are responding to reports of undetermined death at a motel in the city.
Police say that one body, an adult male, was found dead at the Regal Inn Motel. The scene is located in the 2300 block of Pruden Boulevard.
Dispatch received a call regarding the incident at 4:33 p.m.
