Police need help identifying woman possibly passing counterfeit money in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help identifying a subject possibly involved in passing counterfeit money and obtaining money by false pretense.

The woman in question is believed to be the woman in the surveillance photo.

The incident occurred in Suffolk on Monday, April 13 at the 7-Eleven located in the 1900 block of Holland Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department.

No further information is available at this time.

