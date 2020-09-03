Police need help identifying person possibly involved in armed robbery of Suffolk vape shop

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the person pictured who is wanted in connection to a recent armed robbery of a vape shop.

The incident happened on Sunday, August 30 just after 8:30 p.m. at the Tobacco and Vape Shop in the 1100 block of University Boulevard in Suffolk.

The initial investigation revealed that an adult man victim was working in the vape shop when an adult man entered the store. The victim noticed the man attempting to conceal items in a backpack.

The victim confronted the man and attempted to recover the concealed items. After this, a struggle took place over the backpack. The man produced a knife and assaulted the victim. The man then fled on foot immediately after the incident.

According to police, the pictured individual from the surveillance footage is wanted on charges for alleged armed robbery and aggravated malicious wounding.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police at 757-514-7915, the Suffolk Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 – Option 5, or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

