SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A North Carolina man is facing multiple charges including attempted malicious injury on a police officer during a traffic stop in Suffolk over the weekend.

According to police, an officer was conducting a traffic safety checkpoint in the 600 block of Carolina Road on March 19 when the officer saw a vehicle entering oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass the safety checkpoint.



The driver eventually corrected and entered the correct lane and drove through the checkpoint. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle which police say fled.



The vehicle came to a stop in the 500 block of South Broad Street. When the officer got out of his vehicle, police say the driver of the suspect vehicle backed into the officer’s patrol vehicle. The officer who was nearby was not injured in the incident.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Wendell, North Carolina resident Devin Ross Colander, was taken into custody. He is facing multiple charges including:

Attempted Malicious Injury – Police Officer (F)

2 counts of Sale, Distribute Marijuana > ½ <= 5 lb (F)

Driving Under Influence of Alcohol (M)

Refuse Blood or Breath Test (M)

Fail to Obey Police Hand Signals (M)

Headlights – Fail to Illuminate at Night or During Poor Conditions (M)

5 counts Fail to Stop/Yield at Int With a Stop/Yield Sign (M)

2 counts Eluding Police – Endangering Persons or Police (F)

Hit and Run Property Damage (M)