Police: Motorcyclist airlifted with serious injuries

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police were dispatched Saturday evening to an accident involving a motorcycle and car on the 400 block of Carolina Rd.

The call came in at 7:05 p.m.

An adult man was airlifted by Nightingale to Sentara Norfolk General with serious injuries, police said.

The passenger of the vehicle was not injured.

The Carolina Roadway was closed in both directions for approximately 45 minutes following the accident.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.

