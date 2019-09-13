Police: Man robs Domino’s Pizza in Suffolk wearing an oxygen mask

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk Police Generic

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police say a man wearing an oxygen mask, dressed in all black, entered a Domino’s pizza and displayed a knife, Thursday evening.

Suffolk dispatch received a report of an armed robbery at 8:43 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hampton Parkway on September 12.

The suspect fled on foot after demanding money, police said.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact Suffolk Police or the Suffolk Crime Line.  To submit a tip online, go to www.p3tips.com .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories