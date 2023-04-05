SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An 18-year old man was shot multiple times and has life-threatening injuries following a shooting Wednesday in the 900 block of Brook Avenue, police said.

The Suffolk 911 Center got a call for service at around 9:52 p.m. in reference to a person being shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim, the 18-year-old, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

(WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Suffolk Fire and Rescue treated him at the scene and took him to a local hospital. Police said he had life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with more information on the shooting can contact Suffolk Police via its website or Facebook page, or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.