SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Suffolk man is dead in what police are classifying as a homicide after he was shot multiple times Thursday night and crashed his vehicle, which caught on fire near a home on East Washington Street, police said.

Jaylon Carroll

Courtesy from family

Suffolk Police responded to a shots-fired call in the 1500 block of Freeney Avenue around 8:48 p.m., and when officers got there, they found several shell casings in the road, and police said there were no reports of property damage.

A little more than 20 minutes later, at 9:11 p.m., another call came in for a vehicle crash in the 1900 block of East Washington Street, less than a half-mile away. Police said the vehicle was off the road near a house, and the vehicle was on fire.

Officers tended to the driver of the vehicle, and other officers sought to evacuate the home, which they found to be unoccupied at the time, according to police. Suffolk Fire & Rescue put out the fire to the vehicle.

The driver, Jaylon Carroll, 22, of Suffolk, was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Police have no suspect information at this time, and they are continuing their investigation into the incident.

If you look closely in the 1900 block of East Washington Avenue, you will see balloons and candles.

It marks the spot where Carroll died.

Carroll, the father of two, was known by his family as always positive, always there, and always willing to help.

At 8:48 p.m. Thursday, it was the beginning of the end of Carroll’s life.

In the 1500 block of Freeney Avenue, there were reports of shots fired — a lot of them.

At 9:11 p.m., 23 minutes later, a call came in for a vehicle crash, and the vehicle was on fire.

After the fire was put out, police found Carroll dead in the car and shot several times. It’s unsure if he died from the gunshots or the ensuing fire.

It is also unsure what caused the fire. Residents could hear a revving engine for a long period of time.

Neighbors coming home weren’t allowed to get to their home.

“At first, I think they were confused about what had happened on the scene,” Dustin said. “They told us a car crashed into our house and we were really scared. We thought the house was on fire. Maybe the car went through the wall, but later other officers came up, confirmed the car had not crashed through our house and it just crashed near our house.”

Carroll’s great aunt came out to remember him.

“He was quiet. He didn’t bother anybody,” she said. “He stayed to himself when you saw him, he always had his kids. He always comes to see us, and he didn’t bother anybody. It’s just sad.”

She also had a message for those who killed Jaylon.

“I’ll tell you my message,” she said. “You know who you are, and you know you were wrong for leaving him in that trunk, so you just go and turn yourself in. I know who you are.”