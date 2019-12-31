Police: Man caught on camera using check stolen during recent burglaries in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are asking the public’s help to find a man who they say is connected to several recent burglaries in the area.

The man in the photo was seen using a stolen check from one of the burglary and auto theft incidents in Suffolk dating back to early November.

Police say the burglaries happened on November 6, 2019 in both the Bennetts Pasture Road and Godwin Boulevard area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.