Police: Man caught on camera attempting to break into Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are asking the public’s help to find a man who they say are connected to several recent burglaries and auto thefts in the area.

On December 13, police say the man in the photos was seen getting out of a vehicle, stolen in Suffolk, and attempting to break into a home in the Harbor View area.

The man was also reportedly seen traveling with another subject in a separate allegedly stolen vehicle out of Hampton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.