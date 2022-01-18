Police: Man arrested after stabbing, robbery in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been arrested after another man was stabbed during a robbery earlier this month in Suffolk.

Police said Tuesday morning that 28-year-old Preston Otis Davis IV was arrested on Saturday and charged with robbery, felonious assault, damage telephone line, etc. to prevent summoning law enforcement and suspended sentence violation.

Police didn’t provide additional details in the release but said the charges were related to the incident on Jan. 6 in the 200 block of Pinner Street. Police said that Preston stabbed the man and took a woman’s phone. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.