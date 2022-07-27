SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are looking for a missing man last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 34-year-old Joshua Carroll Weldin was last seen around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday leaving his home on Canaan Circle.

Weldin is described as a white male, 6’1’’, and 215 pounds. Police say he has a medical condition that requires immediate treatment.



Weldin was last seen operating a black Toyota 4 Runner bearing VA registration VEW-7522. If seen, authorities say Weldin should not be approached prior to contacting Suffolk Police.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. To submit online, go to www.p3tips.com, visit the Suffolk Police Department website (www.suffolkva.us/spd) and look for the Suffolk Crime Line link, or go to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page at www.facebook.com/suffolkpolicedepartment. You can also call 888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887, Option 5