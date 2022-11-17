SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are seeking the community’s help in the search for a missing, endangered teen last seen Wednesday afternoon.

Suffolk police say 16-year-old Jackson Lindsey was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at his home in the 500 block of Little Fork Rd.

Lindsey is believed to be on foot. He is described as 5’11”, 140 lbs, with red hair. He was last seen wearing a burgundy/maroon hoodie, dark jeans, and light gray vans with white soles.

If you see Mr. Lindsey, had contact with Mr. Lindsey or have any further information, please contact the Suffolk Police Department’s Emergency Communications Center, at 757-923-2350, option 8.

Jackson Lindsey (Courtesy – Suffolk Police)