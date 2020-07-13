Four-vehicle crash involving police car sends man to hospital

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to a four-vehicle crash on Route 58 Westbound in Suffolk on Sunday night.

The call came in just before 9:15 p.m. for the crash just west of the weigh station. Police said that an SUV, two passenger vehicles, and a police vehicle were involved. The officer was not inside the vehicle and was not injured, but one man was brought to the hospital.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue provided emergency medical treatment and the man was transported to a load hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

Route 58 Westbound in the immediate area of the crash was completely shut down. As of 11 p.m., the area has been cleared.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

