Police investigating shooting incident after driver found dead inside vehicle in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a person was found dead inside a vehicle.

Suffolk Police say they received reports for shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they say they witnessed a vehicle resting against a residence and pronounced the driver and sole occupant dead on the scene.

The residence did not sustain any damage.

Police say the shooting is deadly. Officers found a person shot in their car. The car was up against a home. Currently there’s no suspect information. — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) July 11, 2020

Police have not clarified the cause of the driver’s death, but they did say that they are investigating the scene as a shooting incident.

The investigation is in its preliminary stage and no further information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

