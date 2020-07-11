SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating an early morning shooting after a person was found dead inside a vehicle.
Suffolk Police say they received reports for shots fired around 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Broad Street and First Avenue.
When officers got to the scene, they say they witnessed a vehicle resting against a residence and pronounced the driver and sole occupant dead on the scene.
The residence did not sustain any damage.
Police have not clarified the cause of the driver’s death, but they did say that they are investigating the scene as a shooting incident.
The investigation is in its preliminary stage and no further information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.
Latest Posts
- Police investigating shooting incident after driver found dead inside vehicle in Suffolk
- Petition launched calling for Chesapeake School Board member’s removal following recent Facebook posts
- Police: BLM 757 organizers to be charged in connection with Friday protest
- Dead loggerhead turtle found on Kill Devil Hills beach
- VB Police: Man dies after auto-pedestrian crash near 69th Street