Police investigating shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk are investigating a shooting that happened on Saturday evening.

According to local authorities, a male arrived at a local hospital around 6:30 p.m. with a gunshot wound. The man was allegedly shot while driving near the downtown area, the preliminary investigation showed. However, a specific crime scene was not located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.