Police investigating robbery at Suffolk gas station

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Police are investigating after a Murphy Oil gas station was robbed early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the incident around 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Main Street.

Reports say the the suspect entered the gas station, displayed a handgun to the clerk, and demanded money and cigarettes.

After getting an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise, the suspect reportedly fled the scene

Surveillance video captured the suspect who was described as a light skinned black male wearing a green jacket, blue hoodie, black jeans, black shoes, and had his face covered with a scarf/mask.

The subject also appeared to have a scar on the outside of his right wrist.

No injuries were reported.

  • Courtesy – Suffolk Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

