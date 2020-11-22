Police investigating overnight carjacking at apartment complex parking lot in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a carjacking that happened overnight.

Police say the call for the incident came in just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The victim who called reported he was carjacked in the 3200 block of Prices Fork Boulevard while he was in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was carjacked by two unknown offenders wearing all black and carrying pistols that were in a nearby vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim’s vehicle, a white, 2014 Nissan Altima, with personalized Virginia plates PREVARD, was stolen, in addition to his phone and wallet. Both vehicles then fled the scene.



The victim was not injured.