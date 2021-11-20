Police investigating late-night armed robbery at Suffolk convenience store

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed in Suffolk late Friday evening.

According to Suffolk Police, the armed robbery occurred around 11 p.m. Friday at a convenience store located in the 600 block of E. Washington Street.

A preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that the suspect, described as a male wearing a gray sweatshirt, jeans and a beanie, entered the business and pulled out a handgun demanding money.

After receiving an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot. There were no reported injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.