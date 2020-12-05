Police investigating fatal shooting in Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say they are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. for the incident in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk.

Police say that shortly after arriving on the scene, they were told about a victim who had arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

This is a breaking news story.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10