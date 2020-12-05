Police investigating fatal shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Suffolk say they are investigating a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. for the incident in the 2900 block of Godwin Boulevard in Suffolk.

Police say that shortly after arriving on the scene, they were told about a victim who had arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin have been notified.

The incident remains under investigation and no additional information is available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line.

This is a breaking news story.