Police investigating fatal shooting on Tynes Street in Suffolk

Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday night.

Police responded just after 7:15 p.m. for the incident in the 100 block of Tynes Street. Officials confirmed the adult victim was a man and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information is available for release.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. 

This is a breaking news story.

