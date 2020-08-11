Police investigating crash involving Norfolk Southern train and vehicle in Downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police along with Suffolk Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of an accident involving a Norfolk Southern train and a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Suffolk.
Officials say they got the call for the accident just before 1:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing in the 200 block of East Washington Street.
There were no injuries and no derailment.
Officials say the investigation on the accident is still ongoing.
Roadways in the affected area were closed for several moments, but reopened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
