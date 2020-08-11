Police investigating crash involving Norfolk Southern train and vehicle in Downtown Suffolk

Suffolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police along with Suffolk Fire & Rescue are currently on the scene of an accident involving a Norfolk Southern train and a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Suffolk.

Officials say they got the call for the accident just before 1:30 p.m. at the railroad crossing in the 200 block of East Washington Street.

There were no injuries and no derailment.

Officials say the investigation on the accident is still ongoing.

Roadways in the affected area were closed for several moments, but reopened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10