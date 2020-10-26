Police investigating commercial armed robbery at Corner Mart in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Corner Mart Sunday evening.

Officers got the call for the incident around 940 p.m. at the Corner Mart in the 800 block of West Constance Road.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect entered the store, displayed a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say the suspect was described as a Black man around 5-foot-7-inchess tall and weighing 240 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

